ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Animas High School football team will have a game with Jemez Valley High School on September 23, 2022, 14:00:00.

Animas High School
Jemez Valley High School
September 23, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – Week 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 6 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. The undefeated Cibola Cougars welcomed the Los Lunas Tigers to Community Stadium on Saturday morning. Los Lunas entered the game on a three-game losing streak, but the Tigers came out […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Darius McCrary is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor and singer Darius McCrary is in Albuquerque to help a family friend. McCrary is in the Duke City to help Teresa Tapia kick off the grand opening of Tapiaville. It’s a training facility that Teresa hopes to use to keep the memory of her late world champion boxer husband Johnny Tapia alive.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemez Pueblo, NM
City
Animas, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Animas High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry and seasonably chilly overnight

Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
ROSWELL, NM
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy