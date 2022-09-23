ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fox News

NFL ends Pro Bowl game, opts for skill competitions and flag football

The NFL will no longer host a Pro Bowl game at the end of the regular season each year. Instead, the league will replace the event with "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in a series of challenges over the course of several days in February, including a flag football game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
Fox News

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the end zone for safety, ex-Lions QB feels vindicated

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to lose track of where he was in the end zone in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Garoppolo and the 49ers were pinned back near their own end zone. Garoppolo took a few steps back in the pocket and didn’t see that his feet were out of bounds. Because Garoppolo was in the back of the end zone, the Broncos were awarded two points and the ball.
DENVER, CO
