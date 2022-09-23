San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to lose track of where he was in the end zone in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Garoppolo and the 49ers were pinned back near their own end zone. Garoppolo took a few steps back in the pocket and didn’t see that his feet were out of bounds. Because Garoppolo was in the back of the end zone, the Broncos were awarded two points and the ball.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO