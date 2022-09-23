We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:. At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.

