ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Evanston, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Star Valley High School football team will have a game with Evanston High School on September 23, 2022, 14:00:00.

Star Valley High School
Evanston High School
September 23, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
PROVO, UT
svinews.com

Star Valley blanks the Devils 21-0

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive game but the Braves defense pitched a shutout and Star Valley improved to 4-1 with a 21-0 final in Evanston. After a scoreless first quarter, the Braves got on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Crook. McKell Merritt knocked through the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
EVANSTON, WY
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Evanston, WY
Local
Wyoming Football
Evanston, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
KUTV

SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Report: Morgan Scalley Receives Significant Raise In Contract Update

SALT LAKE CITY – According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley’s received another significant contract upgrade. Over the next three years Scalley is set to receive $1.4 million making him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Pac-12. The contract...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Evanston High School
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Update: Six-vehicle crash on U.S. 89/91 results in fatality; five hour road closure

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a multi-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. Highway 89-91 south of Logan resulted in one fatality and another party critically injured. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center and closed down that portion of U.S. 89/91 for around five hours before it was reopened.
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
LAYTON, UT
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy