No decision to change venue for murder trial of man accused of murdering pregnant wife in 2019

After two days of testimony from witnesses, including Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, no decision has been made yet when it comes to the request to change the venue for a murder trial.

At the time of the alleged murder, Guajardo was out on a personal recognizance bond for allegedly hitting his wife.

Man accused of murdering his wife, just days after being released from jail.

His defense team argued that the DA's office made him the "poster child" for bail reform and the amount of publicity the case got is extensive enough that he would not have a fair trial here.

In closing arguments on Thursday, the defense said the DA's office "cares about their message, not the open case" and that his client deserves a fair trial without Ogg's influence.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg took the stand to argue the accused killer's request to change venue for his trial.

It is rare to see a district attorney on the stand. However, Ogg testified Wednesday and again for more than three hours on Thursday. She said she believes the defendant can be tried fairly at this venue. While on the stand, she said there had been more than 1,400 murders filed in Harris County since this one.

Prosecutors also made the argument that in the past couple of years, there have been several cases more high-profile than this one where a proper jury was able to be assembled.

At the end of the two-day hearing, Judge Amy Martin said she was not making a decision yet on the change of venue request and wanted to go over the transcripts of the hearing.

The next hearing is set for Nov. 17.

Caitlynne Guajardo and her unborn child were killed in 2019. Her family says the suspect, who was out on bond, never should have been on the streets.