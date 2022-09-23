ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weldona, CO

Weldona, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Prairie High School football team will have a game with Weldon Valley High School on September 23, 2022, 14:00:00.

Prairie High School
Weldon Valley High School
September 23, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

Mr Yo’s Donuts Set To Sweeten Up Fort Collins

Are there other donut shops in Fort Collins? Yes. Is Mr Yo's going to be able to compete with them in terms of quality and service? Absolutely. Mr. Yo's Donuts has been a staple in the Windsor community for 9 years now and they're expanding into Fort Collins to make the "Choice City" even sweeter than it already is by opening up a location at 1335 West Elizabeth Street starting on Monday August 8th.
FORT COLLINS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Emergency repairs construction on Weld County Road 34 Bridge over I-25 start Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Colorado Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Ralph L. Wadsworth and SEMA Construction Inc., will begin emergency repairs to the Weld County Road 34 bridge over I-25, in Mead. Work required for the emergency repairs will include reinforcing the internal steel structure and pouring concrete...
MEAD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Weldona, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Center, CO
Local
Colorado Football
1310kfka.com

Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered

Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Prairie High School#Weldon Valley High School
washparkprofile.com

Acosta, former Brighton police commander, dies

Former Brighton Police Department Cmdr. Frank Acosta passed away of natural causes, the city announced Sept. 23. Acosta joined the police department in February 2000. Before that, he was a state trooper for eight years. Acosta was a patrol officer, a detective for the North Metro Drug Task Force, a...
BRIGHTON, CO
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KKTV

Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
WELD COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy