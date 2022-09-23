Expired restaurant card funds to be donated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you remember the Hawaii Restaurant Card Business Holiday Card program?

There are $129,000 of unused funds from the cards and the American Savings Bank is donating these unused funds to three nonprofits:

Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Hawaii Agricultural Foundation

Hawaii Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

According to ASB, the cards expired on June 30.

Each nonprofit is expected to receive $43,000.

“This program has brought immense support to the state’s restaurant and food supply chain industries.” Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Resturaunt Association

ASB brought the HRC Business Holiday Program during the pandemic to support local restaurants.

It was reported that 203 organizations and businesses purchased the card program and more than $750,000 were introduced to the local restaurant and food supply chain industry.