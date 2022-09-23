ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knox PrideFest to kick off with 3 days of community events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”. In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Drive Electric Week Knoxville kicks off September 24th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Knoxville tomorrow September 24th from 10am to 3pm at Pellissippi State Community College. If you have ever wondered what it is like to own or drive an electric vehicle of any kind, then tomorrow you will want to head to Pellissippi State Community College for the 2022 Knoxville Drive Electric Festival. From trucks to motorcycles to classic car conversions there is something for every kind of automotive enthusiast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farragut, TN
Society
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
WATE

The Middle Path provides the tools to help those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path is an organization that offers Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves. For Suicide prevention month, The Middle Path provides us with tools to help ourselves and our loved ones in need. Today The Middle Path...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family sticks together at Anderson Co. High School

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together. The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Car crashes into portable buildings near Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Disease#Gatorade#Charity#Upcoming#German
WATE

What employers can do to close the wage gap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to pay equity UKG has conducted research that shows things are moving in the right direction but there is still a lot to do particularly when evening the playing field for minority women in the workforce. When it comes to pay equity...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WATE

Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee snags first win over Florida since 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee used a potent offense and an opportunistic defense to dispense Florida for the 2nd time since 2004 with a 38-33 victory in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The. offense didn’t skip a beat without star wide-receiver Cedric Tillman. Bru McCoy, 5 catches for 102 yards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One person dead after early morning crash incident on Henley Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy