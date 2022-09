Meghan McGourty will be the new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Warwick Valley Central School District announced today. McGourty has worked in the district in a variety of capacities and is currently the district’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services. She started in the district as a math teacher for both the middle school and high school from 2012 to 2015. She became an Assistant Principal at the middle school from 2015 to 2016. From 2016 to 2018, she was the district’s Director of Special Education and has been the Director of Pupil Personnel Services since 2018. In 2020-21, she was also the Director of Elementary Education.

WARWICK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO