Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout. Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Benson Henderson Sweeping Peter Queally
Benson Henderson got a straightforward win over Peter Queally in the Bellator 265 main event, but the reactions were mixed to say the least. The main event of Bellator’s return Dublin saw former UFC champion Henderson taking on hometown hero Queally, with both men needing a win. The Irishman came into the fight on the back of trading wins and losses with Patricky Pitbull, and Henderson snapping a three-fight skid with a win over Islam Mamedov in January.
Mike Jackson: If I Suck, Why Would You Want To Fight Me?
Mike Jackson has today returned fire at the fighters calling him out, pondering why, if he is so bad, they want to fight him. Mike Jackson is perhaps best known as the man who was destroyed by Mickey Gall or who destroyed CM Punk. He failed to finish the pro-wrestling superstar and was seen as taking the bout less than seriously. His now infamous bolo punches irked many, including UFC President Dana White. Since that fight, Jackson has been subjected to several callouts.
Dana White Reveals How Much Longer He Was Given To Live
When you are as rich and powerful as Dana White, it only makes sense that you would want to know how long you have to live. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/18-9/24)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A rare break in UFC’s schedule did nothing to hurt the...
Archives: Aljamain Sterling Considering Hiatus From UFC Career (2015)
On this day seven years ago, Aljamain Sterling considered walking away from the sport of MMA indefinitely. In the following article from 2015, we revisit Aljamain Sterling’s deliberation of changing career paths after not being able to find an opponent. As it happens, Sterling isn’t the only fighter who considered retirement after going without an opponent for too long.
Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight
It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
Update Contradicts Latest Report On Nate Diaz’s Free Agency
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has put a wet blanket on claims Nate Diaz is already in talks with Bellator. At UFC 279 earlier this month, Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in the last fight of his UFC contract. Post-fight, the 37-year-old declared that he wanted to “show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport,” with many interpreting that to mean boxing Jake Paul.
Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Right Hook KO
MMA fighter Erick Sánchez earned one of the most brutal one-punch knockouts of 2022 at Cage Warriors 143. Sánchez faced James Lynch at Cage Warriors 143 on Friday in San Diego, CA. The lightweight matchup was the main event of an under-the-radar card that featured plenty of exciting back-and-forth battles.
Watch: Kyoji Horiguchi Submits Yuto Hokamura At RIZIN 38
Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi made a statement in his MMA return at Rizin 38 on Sunday against Yuto Hokamura. Horiguchi made his return to RIZIN following a nearly two-year hiatus while competing in Bellator. He fell short of regaining the Bellator bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis before a unanimous decision loss to Patchy Mix in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix earlier this year.
Reporter Investigates USADA Not Testing Only McGregor In 2022
The MMA community making a lot of the fact that Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA so far in 2022, and now we have some direction about what is happening. The fighting future of McGregor has been in question since the moment he broke his leg in the rubber match with Dustin Poirier, as that was the type of injury that some people never recover from, in terms of athletic performance.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/19-9/24): Shooto Champ Debuts
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for 19-year-old Shooto champion Yamato Nishikawa and entertaining flyweight Jeff Molina. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Watch: MMA Fighter Gets Choked Unconscious Despite Tapping
MMA fighter Mikhail Tarkhanov tapped to a submission attempt from Alibek Kuzhbaev but still ended up with the lights going out at Naiza FC 44. Tarkhanov and Kuzhbaev opened up the main card of Naiza FC 44 on Friday in Almaty, KZ. The two featherweights aimed to get back in the win column following recent losses in their last performances.
Campbell Names Metric That Combate Sits 2nd Behind UFC In
Campbell McLaren not only thinks that Combate Global is one of the world’s top MMA promotions, but he also thinks that it’s right behind the UFC in at least one respect. The Combate Global CEO recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and had some interesting things to say about other MMA organizations such as the Professional Fighters League and Bellator.
Derek Brunson Lays Down Challenge To Celebrities Who “Play MMA”
Derek Brunson is not the first person to say you don’t play MMA, but he is certainly saying it now. It is impossible to deny that Brunson has worked incredibly hard and devoted his life to being the best he can be at unarmed combat. All of this effort has clearly paid off as well, as he is now one of the top-ranked fighters in the UFC‘s middleweight division, having won five of his last six fights against the best fighters at 185lb.
Watch: MMA Fighter’s Head Kick Leads To Smooth Finish At Bellator 285
Asael Adjoudji lit up the prelims of Bellato 285 in Dublin, finishing Jordan Barton via head kick and some follow-up ground and pound in the opening round. Adjoudji and Barton contested the second fight of the night, in a brief but memorable contest. The victor, Adjoudji, hails from France and was a sizable underdog leading up to the fight. 4-1 following an undistinguished amateur career, Jordan Barton was thought to be a fairly safe bet.
Jake Shields Brings OJ Simpson Into Ariel Helwani Feud
Jake Shields has pulled out one from the archives, as he posted a picture of Ariel Helwani with accused double-murderer O.J Simpson. Jake Shields, former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC title challenger, posted the picture in retaliation to a few posts by the journalist that took aim at the fighter. The two often exchange unpleasantries, with Shield’s failed USADA tests a subject that is focused on by the reporter.
Sterling Doubts How Well Johnson Could Do In UFC BW Division
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling does not believe that Demetrious Johnson’s 135-pound success in ONE Championship would translate to the Octagon. Johnson, a 36-fight professional mixed martial arts veteran, made his name under the UFC banner, where he cemented himself as the greatest flyweight of all time in the eyes of most. He reached that feat with a record-breaking title reign, which saw him defend the belt 11 straight times against names like Henry Cejudo, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Joseph Benavidez.
