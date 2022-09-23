Gambrills, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gambrills.
The Glen Burnie High School football team will have a game with Arundel High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.
Glen Burnie High School
Arundel High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Glen Burnie High School football team will have a game with Arundel High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
Glen Burnie High School
Arundel High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football
