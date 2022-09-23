Texas A&M University police say date rape drugs used at on-campus party

Texas A&M University Police said they received information that date rape drugs had been used at an on-campus pre-game fraternity tailgating party.

Police said around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, the victim attending the party said incapacitating agents were placed into her drink.

"The suspect is unknown," said police. "The victim will not be identified and no further information will be released at this time."

The university's police department said it was required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports.

"It is also our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures," said Texas A&M police.

