ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M University police say date rape drugs used at on-campus party

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IeWP_0i6lK3sl00

Texas A&M University Police said they received information that date rape drugs had been used at an on-campus pre-game fraternity tailgating party.

Police said around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, the victim attending the party said incapacitating agents were placed into her drink.

"The suspect is unknown," said police. "The victim will not be identified and no further information will be released at this time."

The university's police department said it was required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports.

"It is also our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures," said Texas A&M police.

For more information on safety measured click here.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas A&M PD: reports of ‘date rape drugs’ being used at on-campus tailgating party

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Police Department issued two crime alerts Tuesday stating they had received information regarding the use of “date rape drugs” at an on-campus pre-game fraternity tailgating party Sept. 17. The use of incapacitating agents (date rape drugs) is an aggravated assault per the Clery Act., officials said. According […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of W Virginia Street. Police say they arrived on the scene after the call came in on Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. where they detained three males. Navasota Police say there...
Navasota Examiner

Victim air-lifted following fight

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY THURSDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 2:00, Officers located Dylon Koy Serialle, 18 of Brenham, in the 1000 block of Haynes and took him into custody on a Warrant for Burglary of a Building. Dylon was found inside an abandoned residence that he did not have the owner’s consent to enter and was also charged with Criminal Trespass. The arrest warrant stemmed from the Burglary of a Building in the 600 block on West Alamo Street that took place Thursday at 1:10 in the morning. Investigation into the Burglary is on-going.
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#Date Rape#Drugs#Violent Crime
kwhi.com

TWO CASES UNDER INVESTIGATION FROM TUESDAY

Two cases are under investigation from Tuesday by the Brenham Police Department. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:40, Officers took a report of theft from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. An unknown white male stole merchandise totaling over $1,500. The case is pending investigation to identify the suspect.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT

A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 8:30, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Officer Morong responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to suspicious person report. After investigation, Ruben Valencia Lopez, 43 of Brenham, was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Lopez was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

Drugs found during traffic stop on I-10

Adrug/marijuana arrest was made after Deputy Duane Meagher conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at Schulenburg on Monday, Sept. 12, according to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek. Sheriff Korenek reported that around 10:50 p.m., Deputy Meagher stopped a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle passenger car for a traffic violation on I-10 eastbound at the 674 mile marker. Meagher made contact with the…
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Pierce Street apartment fire claims man's life in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of Pierce Street at 9:35 p.m. on Weds, Sept. 21. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old James Green dead, according to Bryan FD Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett. Neighbors at the scene reported...
BRYAN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy