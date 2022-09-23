ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, MD

Edgewater, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Edgewater.

The Crofton High School football team will have a game with South River High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.

Crofton High School
South River High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Crofton High School football team will have a game with South River High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Crofton High School
South River High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

WMDT.com

Kent Island routs Cambridge-South Dorchester

CAMBRIDGE, Md- Kents Island downs the Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings 39-12 through a dominant ground game. Buccaneers Running Back Kasey Heath had two touchdowns on the ground in the first half alone. Kent Island led 19-0 in the first half before blowing out the Vikings on the road.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
DC News Now

Flowers blows out Bowie 54-7

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — After trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Flowers Jaguars scored 54 unanswered points to get a statement victory over the Bowie Bulldogs. The Jags remain unbeaten, while Bowie suffers their first loss on the season.
BOWIE, MD
High School Football PRO

