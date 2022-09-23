ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Pontiac, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Avondale High School football team will have a game with Pontiac High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.

Avondale High School
Pontiac High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Auburn Hills, MI
Education
City
Auburn Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Pontiac, MI
Sports
detroitfashionnews.com

WAIT! Here are 5 More Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2

5 Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2. So, you thought we were done? We know there are more than five fabulous men’s clothing stores in Metro Detroit and we’ve been hearing your messages loud and clear! That’s why you’ll be seeing more and more men’s fashion posts from us from here on out.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football fans rain boos down in ugly beatdown vs. Minnesota

Michigan State football was dominated in every facet of the game by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 34-7 defeat at Spartan Stadium on Saturday in East Lansing. Fans quickly became restless, as the Gophers went up-and-down the field, while the Spartans' offense looked listless in falling behind 17-0 at halftime. Boos rained down throughout the half, as Minnesota outgained MSU, 310-45, with 19 first downs to three in the Big Ten opener for both teams. ...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#The Avondale High School#Pontiac High School
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
Detroit News

Two charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and found Stevens with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Medics pronounced Akeem Stevens dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Memorial barbecue in honor of fallen DPD Officer Loren Courts is Oct. 8 in Berkley

FOX 2 - A memorial barbecue for fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts is set for the Berkley American Legion on Oct. 8. Tickets are a $20 minimum donation with all proceeds going to the Courts family. Gates, beer tent and lounge open at noon while the meal service including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and all the sides, begins at 4 p.m.
BERKLEY, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy