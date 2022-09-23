ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

Pasadena, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pasadena.

The Aberdeen High School football team will have a game with Northeast High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.

Aberdeen High School
Northeast High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Aberdeen High School football team will have a game with Northeast High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Aberdeen High School
Northeast High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Beefalo Bob's Carryout damaged by two-alarm fire in Pasadena

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Two workers were medically evaluated after a restaurant in Pasadena was damaged by a two-alarm fire on Sunday, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Fire crews arrived on the scene of a fire at Beefalo Bobs off of Fort Smallwood Road around 11:50,...
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
City
Aberdeen, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Pasadena, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Football
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
POOLESVILLE, MD
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
thegreyhound.org

Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Net

Local Hero Saves Man From Jumping Off Thomas Johnson Bridge

SOLOMONS, Md. – On September 19, Tanya Washington, an employee of The BayNet, helped save a man from jumping off the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons. After months of tragic incidents on the bridge, it’s great to finally see a more positive outcome. Everyone here at The BayNet is proud of Washington for taking the initiative to help save a man’s life.
SOLOMONS, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities

Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a motorized bike and two other vehicles in Elkridge early Sunday morning. According to police, around 3 a.m. they were called to the area of Maryland Route 175 westbound between Interstate 95 and Route 108 for a report of a man struck on a motorbike. The original striking vehicle is unknown and left the scene of the accident.
ELKRIDGE, MD
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Baltimore 2022

Over 62% of Americans enjoy eating sushi. Perhaps no other food is as synonymous with Japanese culture as sushi. Those who have never tried it can probably guess it’s raw fish served on vinegared rice. The fact that there’s a whole restaurant dedicated to this one dish speaks volumes about its popularity in Baltimore. The narrow alleys and old buildings house some of the best Sushi restaurants here. If you love sushi as we do, you will want to read our list of the best places to get your fix in Baltimore. Whether you are looking for a casual lunch spot or a more upscale dinner setting, we’ve got you covered with this concise guide to the top 20 sushi restaurants in town.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy