Pasadena, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pasadena.
The Aberdeen High School football team will have a game with Northeast High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.
Aberdeen High School
Northeast High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Aberdeen High School football team will have a game with Northeast High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
Aberdeen High School
Northeast High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0