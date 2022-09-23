Annapolis, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...

