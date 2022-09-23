Annapolis, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Annapolis.
The Meade High School football team will have a game with Broadneck High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.
Meade High School
Broadneck High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Old Mill High School football team will have a game with Annapolis High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.
Old Mill High School
Annapolis High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Old Mill High School football team will have a game with Annapolis High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
Old Mill High School
Annapolis High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football
