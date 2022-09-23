ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Annapolis.

The Meade High School football team will have a game with Broadneck High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.

Meade High School
Broadneck High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Old Mill High School football team will have a game with Annapolis High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.

Old Mill High School
Annapolis High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Old Mill High School football team will have a game with Annapolis High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Old Mill High School
Annapolis High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

WMDT.com

Kent Island routs Cambridge-South Dorchester

CAMBRIDGE, Md- Kents Island downs the Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings 39-12 through a dominant ground game. Buccaneers Running Back Kasey Heath had two touchdowns on the ground in the first half alone. Kent Island led 19-0 in the first half before blowing out the Vikings on the road.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
POOLESVILLE, MD
talbotspy.org

Spy Report: Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse

Joined by local organizations, town officials and scores of spectators on Saturday, September 24, 2022, the marching bands of Easton High, Easton Middle School and Cambridge South Dorchester High made their way from Moton Park, up Glenwood Ave. and down Washington St. to join fellow citizens in the celebration of Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Commemorates The Best Place - For All Mural and Celebrates Artists’ Signing

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman welcomed residents, community partners, elected officials, and others to celebrate the completion of “The Best Place - For All'' mural at the Arundel Center located at 44 Calvert Street in Annapolis, MD. The mural is now the largest in the county, and features a collaboration between two well-known, local artists - Comacell Brown Jr. and Cindy Fletcher-Holden.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities

Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
BALTIMORE, MD
