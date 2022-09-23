ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Great Falls, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gallatin High School football team will have a game with Great Falls High School on September 23, 2022, 13:45:00.

Gallatin High School
Great Falls High School
September 23, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

Fairfield Sun Times

Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump for Montana American Indian Heritage Day

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop. “Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Well, I’ll Be Dammed…

Northwestern Energy's announced they'll be drawing down the Rainbow Reservoir in Great Falls, beginning this Sunday. The reservoir will be down to about 11 feet from the current full-pool level. The wooden flash boards were last replace back in 2004, & the boards need to be replaced. They're leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance & frequent repairs. Don't worry about a thing, the reservoir should be back to full pool by NEXT Thursday, October 6th. In the meantime, people & pets should NOT enter the riverbed. Be safe...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls Fire Rescue put out small fire in a motel

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters were able to keep a fire in a motel from spreading Sunday afternoon. Great Falls Fire Rescue reports there were no injuries and that an investigation is ongoing. The motel appears to be the Central Motel on Central Ave. W. We will provide updates as...
GREAT FALLS, MT
MY 103.5

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Dining halls struggle with influx of students

As students get into the groove of the semester, they’re beginning to plan out their daily routes: What building do I have to be in at what time, when do I have breaks and where do I eat? This year, the latter is not so easily answered. Of MSU’s...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With many upcoming concerts in Montana, and many of those in Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of shows. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun, but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "Yeah, I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage."
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

What is the barge on the mighty mo?

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you've driven along River Drive North in the Electric City in the last week, you've probably asked yourself “what in the world is that barge in the middle of the Missouri River?!”. Well, it all has to do with a geotechnical subsurface investigation happening...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one

A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
