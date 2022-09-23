ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chazy, NY

West Chazy, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in West Chazy.

The Plattsburgh Senior High School football team will have a game with Beekmantown Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.

Plattsburgh Senior High School
Beekmantown Senior High School
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Plattsburgh Senior High School football team will have a game with Beekmantown Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 16:30:00.

Plattsburgh Senior High School
Beekmantown Senior High School
September 23, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 9/23/22

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York high school football was filled with some competitive battles, but also some statement wins. A Clinton County matchup between Beekmantown and Plattsburgh was the closest game of the night. Both teams traded scores throughout the game, but it was Beekmantown who came out on top with a 22-15 victory.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Lakers upset Seawolves in Thursday night thriller

In a rare Thursday night high school football game, the Colchester Lakers put together a big upset victory over the Burlington/South Burlington Seawovles to kick off week four of the Vermont season. The final score was 12-7.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Chazy, NY
Chazy, NY
Sports
City
West Chazy, NY
mynbc5.com

Essex police investigating after person struck by BB during football game

ESSEX, Vt. — Essex police are looking for more information after a person was hit with a BB-like projectile at a football game earlier this month. Officials said police were monitoring the Essex High School football game on Sept. 16 when officers were alerted by school staff of an aggravated assault on school property.
ESSEX, VT
mountainlake.org

Mayor Chris Rosenquest on City Water Issues/Crete Demolition | MLJ Interview

We sit down with Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest to talk about the water problems facing the city, as well as the Common Council voting to move forward with a study into the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Residents with Water Issues Contact City: (518) 563-1188 cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov. Read Mayor’s Memo...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Junior Varsity Football#Varsity
WCAX

Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe

They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Active shooter drill in Clinton County

BEEKMANTOWN, NY (WCAX) - This morning, Clinton County residents will see an increased police presence at Beekmantown Central School. Officers will be conducting an active shooter drill from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They say this type of training is important for response planning and coordination with other agencies. They...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Another large resort subdivision. Still no conservation design.

I just skimmed through Eric Stackman’s recent replies to the Adirondack Park Agency. See the APA website, apa.ny.gov, large-scale subdivisions. Mr. Stackman, a Miami, Florida developer, wants to construct a 120-lot resort subdivision in Jay, Essex County, above the East Branch of the Ausable River, apparently within sightlines near Whiteface Mountain, Asgaard Farm and many other viewing locations.
JAY, NY
WCAX

Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
COLCHESTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country prepares for retail cannabis

Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters

Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Underhill's Old Fashioned Harvest Market off to a strong start

UNDERHILL, Vt. — TheOld Fashioned Harvest Market in Underhill kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24. The town transforms into a festival, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks lining the streets. It's held annually at the United Church of Underhill. Attendees can find treats at the Cider Tent, the...
UNDERHILL, VT
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
