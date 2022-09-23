West Chazy, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in West Chazy.
The Plattsburgh Senior High School football team will have a game with Beekmantown Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.
Plattsburgh Senior High School
Beekmantown Senior High School
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Plattsburgh Senior High School football team will have a game with Beekmantown Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 16:30:00.
Plattsburgh Senior High School
Beekmantown Senior High School
September 23, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
