ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Como Park High School football team will have a game with St Paul Johnson High School on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.

Como Park High School
St Paul Johnson High School
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 2

Related
knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: High School Football (Friday, September 23rd)

(KNSI) – I’ve been dealing with a lingering cold. Enjoy this week’s high school football update. I promise a comprehensive update for everything else will be completed by the end of the weekend. North Central Conference. Monticello 18, (0-5) St. Cloud Tech 6: The Magic put a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
247Sports

Minnesota at Michigan State: Likes & Dislikes

Minnesota is at Michigan State for the Big Ten opener. It's time for the basketball guy to offer a helping eye with the GI football coverage. What have I seen that I like? Dislike? I'll offer that up and please offer up your thoughts as well. And please, please share the traditional "I don't like that we are losing/winning", it's such a dynamite drop in!
EAST LANSING, MI
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Michigan State: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) opened up Big Ten play with a dominant 34-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans (2-2), their first victory in East Lansing since 2006. Tanner Morgan. What a difference an offensive coordinator makes. Morgan is playing the best football of his career through the first four games of the season and saved his best for Saturday, completing 88.5% of his passes against Michigan State’s vulnerable secondary and throwing for 268 passing yards and three touchdowns. On the season, he is 61-of-79 (77.2%) for 886 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns and one interception.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Football
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Down St. Thomas, 13-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team defeated St. Thomas University, 13-10, on Sunday at Pearl Field in a 10-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee again, with a new arm in the circle for innings one through nine. Fifth-year pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
CBS Minnesota

2 shot in St. Paul Saturday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.Police say three men were shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue around 11:30 p.m.All three men were shot in their "lower extremities," police said. They were all hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Minnesota 3-0; Michigan State 2-1 The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Varsity
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
stcroix360.com

Archaeologists find new signs of the St. Croix River’s prehistoric people

Recent excavations uncover artifacts dating back approximately 1,000 years to an era of big changes in cultures and technology. Humans have been living along the St. Croix River for thousands of years. Little is known about who they were and how they lived, but a recent archaeological excavation near Marine on St. Croix has added more details to this story.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy