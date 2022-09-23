Atlanta, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta.
The Athens Academy football team will have a game with Mount Vernon School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.
Athens Academy
Mount Vernon School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Football
The Athens Academy football team will have a game with Mount Vernon School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.
Athens Academy
Mount Vernon School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Football
The North Cobb Christian School football team will have a game with Washington High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
North Cobb Christian School
Washington High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Football
The Fellowship Christian School football team will have a game with The Lovett School on September 23, 2022, 16:30:00.
Fellowship Christian School
The Lovett School
September 23, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0