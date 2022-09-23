ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta.

The Athens Academy football team will have a game with Mount Vernon School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.

Athens Academy
Mount Vernon School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Football

The Athens Academy football team will have a game with Mount Vernon School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.

Athens Academy
Mount Vernon School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Football

The North Cobb Christian School football team will have a game with Washington High School on September 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

North Cobb Christian School
Washington High School
September 23, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Football

The Fellowship Christian School football team will have a game with The Lovett School on September 23, 2022, 16:30:00.

Fellowship Christian School
The Lovett School
September 23, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

News/Talk 750 WSB

Report: Georgia Tech to fire head football coach Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech's head football coach, according to multiple reports, including from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A school spokesman confirms to the AJC there is a specially-called meeting of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association on Monday. The future of athletic director Todd Stansbury reportedly hangs in the balance also.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech's Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Washington State
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Athens Academy#The Lovett School#Varsity
cohaitungchi.com

20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night

There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it's easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

The WNBA Star Turned Team Owner Who Found Her Voice

This is an excerpt from the book The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice, edited by Steve Fiffer and to be published by NewSouth Books this November. For The Moment, Fiffer interviewed more than 35 activists of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. Among those featured are Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; Don Katz, founder of Audible.com; and award-winning writer Edwidge Danticat. Excerpts featuring Jackson, MS Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Professor Ebony Lumumba, Zev Shapiro, and Christian Picciolini appeared here previously.Renee Montgomery, 35, is the co-owner/vice president of the Women's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Atlanta vs Therrell

Keyjuan Brown is averaging 250 yards rushing a game for South Atlanta. The Hornets are getting into their AA Region 6 play against Therrell.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 2 Grayson upset by Lowndes

VALDOSTA — No. 2-ranked Grayson suffered its first loss of the football season Friday night, falling 24-14 at unranked Lowndes. The Rams fell behind 21-0 on a trio of Marvis Parrish touchdown runs, the third with 2:44 left in the second quarter, and never recovered.
VALDOSTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Hype 5 Meadowcreek Quarterback

Big Cameron Ellis for Meadowcreek spent Thursday night on a recruiting visit to Georgia State. Certainly getting some hype. High 5 Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.com explains why.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fallen Fairburn officer honored during high school football game

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Friday night's football game was filled with a lot of meaning at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. There was a touching tribute for a fallen police officer well-known on campus. Lauryn Gordon, Laurali Arch and Jonathan Astree led the Landmark Christian School football team onto the field...
FAIRBURN, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
ATLANTA, GA
High school football game info.

