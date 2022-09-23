ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Henry, NY

Port Henry, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Port Henry.

The Ticonderoga Senior High School football team will have a game with Moriah Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Ticonderoga Senior High School
Moriah Senior High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Ticonderoga Senior High School football team will have a game with Moriah Senior High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Ticonderoga Senior High School
Moriah Senior High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 9/23/22

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York high school football was filled with some competitive battles, but also some statement wins. A Clinton County matchup between Beekmantown and Plattsburgh was the closest game of the night. Both teams traded scores throughout the game, but it was Beekmantown who came out on top with a 22-15 victory.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
mynbc5.com

Essex police investigating after person struck by BB during football game

ESSEX, Vt. — Essex police are looking for more information after a person was hit with a BB-like projectile at a football game earlier this month. Officials said police were monitoring the Essex High School football game on Sept. 16 when officers were alerted by school staff of an aggravated assault on school property.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tourist destination of Plattsburgh has not recovered from the pandemic

New York always had a strong relationship with its neighbor to the north, with just a thin border separating Canadian travelers from so many tourist attractions — the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, spots for skiing in the colder months and hiking in the warmer ones, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions prevented travel across the border into New York. On this episode of In Focus, JoDee Kenney gets some perspective from those on the New York side of the border, about how things have changed since border restrictions were loosened and what effect the current restrictions are still having.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WNYT

Dog abandoned on side of Queensbury road

An animal shelter in Queensbury is asking for your help. They are trying to find the owners of a dog who was left on the side of the road. The dog’s name is Baloo. He was found abandoned and in bad condition. NewsChannel 13 learned the SPCA of Upstate...
QUEENSBURY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Au Sable Forks man accused of work-related larceny

LAKE PLACID | An Au Sable Forks man was arrested Sept. 20, accused of taking several thousand dollars in a deposit for work he never completed. Lake Placid Village Police charged Joshua D. Crowningshield, 33, with third-degree grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. Police said Crowningshield took a...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country prepares for retail cannabis

Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital

Police arrested a man who they say fired shots during a fight in Derby Line. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip. The Vermont building at the fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings in over a million dollars in revenue.
ESSEX, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters

Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
