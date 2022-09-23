ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, UT

Millville, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Millville.

The Green Canyon High School football team will have a game with Ridgeline High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Green Canyon High School
Ridgeline High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Green Canyon High School football team will have a game with Ridgeline High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Green Canyon High School
Ridgeline High School
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Football

