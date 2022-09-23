Millville, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Millville.
The Green Canyon High School football team will have a game with Ridgeline High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Junior Varsity Football
The Green Canyon High School football team will have a game with Ridgeline High School on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
Freshman Football
