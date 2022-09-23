ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake City, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chesapeake City.

The North East High School football team will have a game with Bohemia Manor High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Junior Varsity Football

The North East High School football team will have a game with Bohemia Manor High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Varsity Football

