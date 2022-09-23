Read full article on original website
New abortion laws jeopardize cancer treatment for pregnant patients
As abortion bans go into effect across a contiguous swath of the South, cancer physicians are wrestling with how new state laws will influence their discussions with pregnant patients about what treatment options they can offer. Cancer coincides with roughly 1 in 1,000 pregnancies, most frequently breast cancer, melanoma, cervical...
A new rural family medicine residency to begin in Pender County
In rural areas, family medicine doctors often serve as both the foundation of the local health care system and the gateway to higher levels of specialized care. But not everyone has equal access to these providers. In North Carolina there’s an average of about 28 doctors for every 10,000 people,...
Firefighters and supporters are pushing hard for PFAS-free turnout gear
Firefighting is an occupation that comes with inherent risks. In addition to the physical demands, there are also health risks associated with the job. For instance, the rate at which firefighters develop cancer outpaces the general population by 9 percent, and their risk of dying from cancer is 14 percent higher, according to a study published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
Momentum building for MAT in jails across N.C.
During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
Housing and domestic violence programs face significant problems in new Medicaid program
North Carolina’s state Medicaid office is sending millions of dollars to organizations that help people with housing, domestic violence, and other chronically stressful situations. By paying these agencies to help people on Medicaid with extreme life stressors, the state hopes it can help those same people avoid illness and...
Q & A with Dr. Wohl: What to expect from Omicron-specific COVID boosters
David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, went to a CVS pharmacy last week and rolled up his sleeve for one of the new Omicron-specific vaccines. North Carolina now has the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines that specifically attack the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The U.S....
Youth Climate Stories – Dr. Seuss has a lesson about the environment
Https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Daisy.mp3. Daisy Morales Bravo explores what new development in coastal North Carolina means for wildlife – and calls upon her neighbors to act. “I speak for the trees,” said the Lorax. I heard this phrase in elementary school. Almost every single one of us did. But many of...
NC students fell behind in required vaccinations during the pandemic. Some – not all – are catching up.
As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
