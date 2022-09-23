ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

North Carolina Health News

Firefighters and supporters are pushing hard for PFAS-free turnout gear

Firefighting is an occupation that comes with inherent risks. In addition to the physical demands, there are also health risks associated with the job. For instance, the rate at which firefighters develop cancer outpaces the general population by 9 percent, and their risk of dying from cancer is 14 percent higher, according to a study published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
North Carolina Health News

Momentum building for MAT in jails across N.C.

During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
North Carolina Health News

NC students fell behind in required vaccinations during the pandemic. Some – not all – are catching up.

As students and parents brace for the start of the school year, many are entering North Carolina classrooms without the protections of required vaccines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children fell behind on their vaccination schedules, and while some students are catching up, they still have a ways to go, said Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

