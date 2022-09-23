Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
spectrumlocalnews.com
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian strengthens into a hurricane in the Caribbean, is forecast to become a major storm and head toward Cuba and Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Ian strengthens into a hurricane in the Caribbean, is forecast to become a major storm and head toward Cuba and Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin: No executive order to limit abortion law
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would not move to limit or restrict a law that expanded abortion rights in New York and doubts Democrats in the state Legislature would advance him such a measure to approve. "I believe that the Legislature is an important part of the process and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawmaker calls for approval of home heating measure
A measure meant to ensure emergency deliveries of propane to homes during the winter months will be heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is urging her to approve it ahead of what is expected to be winter marked by increased energy costs for New Yorkers.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
Comments / 0