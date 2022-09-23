ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
PIERRE, SD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin: No executive order to limit abortion law

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would not move to limit or restrict a law that expanded abortion rights in New York and doubts Democrats in the state Legislature would advance him such a measure to approve. "I believe that the Legislature is an important part of the process and...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker calls for approval of home heating measure

A measure meant to ensure emergency deliveries of propane to homes during the winter months will be heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is urging her to approve it ahead of what is expected to be winter marked by increased energy costs for New Yorkers.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

