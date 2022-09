Meridian, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Boise State was once one of the hottest Group of 5 programs in the country. The Broncos gained a wave of national attention, when they defeated Oklahoma in overtime of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl on the famed “Statue of Liberty” play. Their success continued throughout much of the following years, including during the Bryan Harsin era before his departure to take the head coaching job at Auburn. (That move clearly hasn’t worked out.)

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO