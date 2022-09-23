Read full article on original website
Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. – A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and...
Man shot Friday night in Spokane Valley now in stable condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One man is in stable condition after being shot late Friday night in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block of E. 4th Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and...
One person in hospital after being hit by car on US 95
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Idaho State Police are investigating a car crash that happened on US 95 in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man was driving south on US 95 and was crossing the Spokane River Bridge. When driving across the bridge, he hit a 30-year-old man who was in the road. The 30-year-old man was taken...
Vehicle vs motorcycle crash creates traffic at Crawford Road roundabout on SR 395
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcycle and vehicle crash created heavy traffic on State Route 395. The crash happened on SR 395 at the Crawford Road roundabout. No one was hurt in the crash. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Firefighters rescue unconscious dog from N. Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters saved a dog from a North Spokane house fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews found dark smoke billowing from the front door of a duplex near N. Altamont St and E. Francis Ave. They quickly attacked the fire and found no one was home. Search crews did...
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Kootenai County leaves one in hospital
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit...
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 in connection to shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the evening of Sept. 23, according to a release from SCSO. At about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block...
Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
One man injured in Spokane Valley shooting Friday Night
Man in stable condition after shooting in Spokane Valley, Friday night. Suspect has been taken into custody.
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
National Drive Electric Week hosts event with Spokane Transit in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – “National Drive Electric Week” will host it’s 8th annual event at the Spokane Transit Authority Park and Ride in Liberty Lake Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whether you are interested in power and performance, efficiency, fun, functionality or style...
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Investigation Underway Into Murdered Woman Found in North Idaho Hotel Room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced...
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
Man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford sentenced to 304 months in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Le, the man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford, has been sentenced to 304 months in prison. On top of time in prison, he will have to pay $6,620 to Ford's family. Ford gradated from Shadle Park High School and left behind a young son. Last Updated:...
