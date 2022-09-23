ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Lakes, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. – A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced...
ATHOL, ID

