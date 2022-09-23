SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.

