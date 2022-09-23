Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol trooper stable, suspect held on $1 million bond
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in jail on a $1 million bond. 37-year-old Brandon O’Neel is charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm. According to court documents, O’Neel was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pedal-cart simulation demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s online crash data portal,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expands testing for chronic wasting disease
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD) announced on Friday that it will be expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington’s Region 1, which includes Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla and Whitman counties. During this...
FOX 28 Spokane
Walla Walla locals begin fundraising efforts for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals. Hot Mama’s Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime, accused of burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors. The U.S. Justice Department said 23-year-old Axel Cox chose to burn a cross in front of a Black family because of their race. He also allegedly addressed the family with racially derogatory language. A grand jury indicted Cox in September. The Gulfport, Mississippi, man is accused of violating his neighbors’ housing rights. Cox is being held without bond pending a Nov. 7 jury trial. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
FOX 28 Spokane
State receiving $750,000 for veteran suicide prevention
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) said it is receiving $750,000 to help prevent suicide in veterans. The money is coming from the federal Department of Veteran Affairs and the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. The program is a pilot,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Visit State and National Parks for Free on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – Everyone gets the opportunity to enter any state park, state lands or national park on Saturday as part of National Public Lands day on Sept. 24. National Public Lands Day is considered the largest volunteer day on public lands. This year’s theme is “Giving Back Together” to honor the role outdoor spaces played during the COVID-19 pandemic in bringing people together during a time of disconnectedness.
FOX 28 Spokane
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Texas amid a public feud with the state’s Republican governor. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor in California. With little pressure back home, Newsom has been spending the millions of dollars in his campaign account in other states. He has paid for ads in Florida, Texas and other conservative states. This week, Newsom criticized Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors as “doubling down on stupid.” Newsom’s actions will elevate his national profile, fueling speculation about his political future.
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinics have resumed seeing patients a day after a judge put the state’s abortion ban temporarily on hold. One patient who went to an Indianapolis clinic Friday was a woman who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to privacy concerns. She said it was for her second abortion. She is 31 years old now. Her first was at 16, when she was afraid of caring for a child and worried what her parents would think about her being pregnant. Under Indiana’s ban, which has exceptions, abortion clinics would have lost their licenses and been prohibited from providing any abortion care, leaving such services solely to hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.
