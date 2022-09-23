INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinics have resumed seeing patients a day after a judge put the state’s abortion ban temporarily on hold. One patient who went to an Indianapolis clinic Friday was a woman who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to privacy concerns. She said it was for her second abortion. She is 31 years old now. Her first was at 16, when she was afraid of caring for a child and worried what her parents would think about her being pregnant. Under Indiana’s ban, which has exceptions, abortion clinics would have lost their licenses and been prohibited from providing any abortion care, leaving such services solely to hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO