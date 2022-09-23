Read full article on original website
Melba Garcia
2d ago
Love reading about successful young adults. This young man has overcome many obstacles living in this area. Wish him all the success he deserves. The best is yet to come. BRAVO.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: VIA is proving a great competitor to McAllen Airport
MCALLEN, Texas – Valley International Airport’s decision to offer more routes for leisure passengers has helped the airport gain a greater market share. That is the view of Elizabeth Suarez, director of McAllen International Airport. Giving her monthly report to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors,...
KRGV
Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event
Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning. Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters. Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November. Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
KRGV
UTRGV students share expectations for gubernatorial debate between Gov. Abbot and Beto O'Rourke
In less than a week, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be holding the only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbot and his democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke. "That goes to show just how important South Texas is, not only to the state of Texas races, but to the...
inforney.com
McAllen, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Alton (Alton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal accident was reported on Saturnay in Alton. The officials reported that one person died in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
kgns.tv
United South takes the Battle of the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Panthers in black and white come up with their first win of the season, topping Weslaco to finish off non-district play. For more headlines. click here.
kurv.com
Fort Hood Soldiers Sentenced In Migrant Smuggling Operation
Two more Fort Hood-based soldiers are going to federal prison for their part in a human smuggling operation run by a fellow soldier. 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare was sentenced to almost 2 years, and 19-year-old Ralph Saint-Joie will spend a little more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors say the...
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Sushi spot cited for “gross” grease
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Hidalgo County for a double heaping of “¡que asco!” Hidalgo County health reports from June 9, 2022, show Antojitos Mexicanos Mary located at 4815 N Veterans Blvd in San Juan had 13-point violations. The report shows the establishment was not in compliance with knowledge of how to […]
KRGV
Source: Migrants apprehended on private plane leaving McAllen
About 20 migrants were detained and processed by immigration authorities Friday on a flight that was due to leave for Killeen, according to a source familiar with the incident. Border Patrol agents and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen inspecting a private plane Friday morning at...
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
Three teens charged with assault at high school, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said. The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Mic’d Up: Edinburg North
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
KRGV
DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen
A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
Navy veteran with no next-of-kin to be buried in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Navy veteran with no next-of-kin will be buried Wednesday in Mission. Mark Joseph Griffin, a U.S. Navy Veteran Quartermaster Seaman Recruit, served from December 1973 to May 1975 and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Griffin died at 67 years old. The Texas General Land Office […]
Alton remembers victims of 1989 school bus crash
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students and staff from Mission CISD gathered at several events commemorating the tragic school bus crash that happened on September 21, 1989. The crash occurred when a Dr. Pepper truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mile 5 and Bryan Road. It hit a school bus packed with junior […]
KRGV
Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect
A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police. Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
