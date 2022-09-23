Hot comments today: Fox News anchor cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family: ‘Let’s move on’
independent.co.uk
Fox News abruptly cut away from a press conference held by New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced the state was suing former President Donald Trump and his adult children for allegedly engaging in fraud.
The network was covering the live press conference, but cut away just as Ms James was beginning to lay out the specific crimes the Trump family is being accused of committing.
Fox News anchor cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family: ‘Let’s move on’
The Independent - 2022-09-22 09:48:59
The original article
Leonidus
And cnn and msnbc gave the hunter biden story zero coverage. These msm medias are far left woke extremists
guest
they are desperately trying g to hurt and block trump. these dems just got caught spying on the trump campaign and spying on a sitting president and they're trying real hard to deflect this!!!!🇺🇸💥💥💥💥💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🥶🥶🥶🥶
Biden is an idiot!
Harris knows it's another nothing burger. She's smart enough not to waste time on total BS
Fred's here
she listened in long enough to recognize the BS before she cut away
Joyce Bailey Roberson
So, inflating property values on loan applications and deflating the value of the SAME property on income tax forms is nothing? I would love to hear the defense attorney explain this!
Edward Mitchell
don't blame her so sick and tired of them going after Trump when there is so much going on in the United States you got a president that's a moron and every News Channel won't report the news the immigrants that are coming across the border and bleeding the American taxpayer