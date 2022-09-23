Read full article on original website
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
Thrillist
This Stargazing Train Just Released Tickets for One of Its Popular Treks
Stargazing is easy. Just find some dark skies and look up. Though, it can be kind of nice to have someone take care of the part where you find your way to dark skies. The Nevada Northern Railway can take care of that part of your next stargazing trek. It...
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
OnX Backcountry App Review: The Digital Mapping Tool That Backpackers and Campers Need
This wasn’t what I was expecting to hear from the campground host at Kalaloch, a popular beach on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, when I asked about open campsites. He laughed, turned his official national park cap around backwards, and proceeded to describe the unmarked dirt roads I would need to follow inland to get to state forest and private logging land, where the rules on dispersed camping are much more relaxed than in Olympic National Park. The park’s campsites had been booked solid ever since reservations opened up on Memorial Day—a trend that has accelerated over the last few years, first as increasing numbers of camping and backpacking reservations went online, and then as the pandemic sent everyone scrambling to book vacations in the outdoors. For the most popular locations—like Yosemite National Park—you’re also competing against scripts and bots as scalpers illegally resell choice spots. Rolling out to spend some time in the outdoors without a reservation—even on a Monday, like I had—just isn’t a smart gamble anymore.
Thrillist
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan
The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
WATCH: Four Wolf Pups Run Past Trail Cam in Rare Video
Something is exciting going on in the northern Minnesota wilderness as four adorable wolf pups are caught on camera searching for goodies at Voyagers National Forest. The trail cams caught the rambunctious wolf pups last month. However, it was late enough into the month that wildlife experts note the pups have likely survived into the autumn season. An exciting development for the Voyagers Wolf Project which is an organization that is “focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, Minnesota.”
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
yankodesign.com
This gravity-defying wellness center in the Dolomites features a group of inverted micro-huts
Network of Architecture (NOA) has created a mindblowing extension of its Hotel Hubertus in South Tyrol. Inspired by reflections in water, the extension is a cantilevered wellness center that seems to defy gravity! Called Hub of Huts, or Heaven and Hell (popularly), the astounding structure is supported by massive tree-like columns and is highlighted by its mirrored design.
The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall
These parks in Virginia, South Carolina, Utah and other states are perfect for an autumn visit.
getnews.info
CATISS Introduces Lipcare Products That Are Eco & Animal-Friendly With Unique Patented Design
Alongside Providing High-Quality Products, The US Lipcare Brand Serves As An Advocate For Sustainability & Animal Protection. Founded by pet-loving entrepreneurs, CATISS is a modern beauty-care brand that strives to go beyond the business of selling its products. The company supports animal welfare, ensuring that products are not tested on animals. Additionally, it contributes to sustainability through the use of eco-friendly materials and recyclable packaging.
Yellowstone National Park Campers Shocked to Wake Up Surrounded by Bison Herd
Bison are a common sight at Yellowstone National Park, however, it’s not everyday that campers at one of America’s most iconic parks wake up to a herd of the massive creatures surrounding their site. Take a look at the clip below as dozens of North America’s largest mammals come within feet of one camper’s tent.
Thrillist
The Best Airbnbs Near Glacier National Park
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite U.S. national park....
Autoblog
Ride on any terrain with the best kids mountain bikes
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Looking to get your kids outside this summer? Then you need to get a hold of the leading kids mountain bikes of 2022 for all types of terrain. It’s safe to say that, as a parent, you don’t like watching your child spend the whole day on their iPad. If you’re looking for an outdoor activity to keep your little one healthy and entertained, we suggest getting them a kids mountain bike.
Thrillist
These Luxury Glamping Spots Are Right Next to Many U.S. National Parks
In any other situation, I would have peed my pants. It was the middle of the night—which in Dark-Sky-certified southern Utah is… really freaking dark—and a lone coyote howl pierced the dead-quiet night. Soon, its keening was joined by a chorus of these carnivorous beasts, each animal seemingly attempting to outdo the others on volume.
This Special Edition Basecamp is Brought to Market by Airstream and REI
Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.
dornob.com
Crucoon: Insulated Tent Blocks Light and Sound to Provide a Safe Space Anywhere You Go
Lightweight, waterproof, and quick to deploy, tents are already the perfect compact portable shelters. What’s to improve?. For starters, most tents are designed for outdoor adventures, but they could have many more uses with just a few tweaks. The “Crucoon,” a cocoon-style tent by Crua, adds one major feature to a standard tent: the ability to block out the world around you. Instead of thin nylon, it’s topped with an insulated cover that reduces the transmission of both light and sound while still keeping out the elements. On top of that, it’s inflatable, so you don’t even have to assemble tent poles.
Time Out Global
Where to stay in Glacier National Park
From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
