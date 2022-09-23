Read full article on original website
Judith Lynn Reeves
Judith Lynn Reeves, 72, of Orange, passed away on September 23, 2022, at her home in Orange. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Deacon Jimmy Dean Owens. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of September 19 , 2022 thru September 23, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
Sept. 23 Volleyball Scores
– WOS lost at Silsbee 25-15, 25-16, 25-9. The Orangefield Lady Bobcats shutout Buna 25-22, 25-19, 26-24. Leaders: Aces – Block, Gravett, Thurman, and Mackenzie Haley each had 1; Kills – Mackenzie Haley and Greenlea Oldham each had 8, Lela Francis had 7, Harleigh Rawls 6; Digs – Harleigh Rawls 13, Mackenzie Haley 9, Bri Moore 8; Assists – Brianna Moore 18, Harleigh Rawls 17; Blocks – Kylie Mouton and Mackenzie Haley each had 1.
Elections Office Moved Temporarily
The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved down the street to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within their building. The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973. Office hours remain the same open from 8am to 5 pm.
Roundbunch Swing Bridge Closed
Friday afternoon Orange County was forced to close the swing bridge because of a motor that needed to be replaced. The bridge has to be kept open to the waterways in situations like this because of large boat traffic according to the county. The county says they’re not sure how...
