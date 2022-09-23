ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

IGN

Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More

Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
IGN

How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order

Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
IGN

Festival Shells

Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
IGN

Part of His World

Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
IGN

Shovel Knight Dig Review

Shovel Knight Dig reviewed on PC, also available on Nintendo Switch and mobile, with PlayStation and Xbox versions coming later. Shovel Knight Dig is a wonderful melding of the mechanics and feel of Shovel Knight and the ever evolving roguelite genre. It stumbles a bit on its roguelite progression mechanics, and its a bit on the short side, but none of that stops Shovel Knight Dig from being a blast to play.
IGN

Valorant 5.07 PBE Patch Notes

Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, and the latest has come in the form of Valorant PBE Patch 5.07. The breakdown below has all you need to know about the buffs and nerfs that are coming along with it. If you wish to read them yourself, the patch notes from the PBE can be found here.
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Surpasses Witcher With Peak Concurrent Players and Becomes Top Seller on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 finally has newfound success almost 2 years after the release. The first year for the CD Projekt Red title have been rocky to say the least, but over time it has finally reached its potential. Thanks to the patches that have improved the gameplay experience and the release of the highly popular anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the game has finally risen to success.
IGN

Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?

Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
IGN

Pokemon Go Taipei Safari Zone 2022

Pokemon Go is bringing the first Safari Zone Event to Taiwan, bringing with it Pokemon that are themed around Pokemon's Air Adventures. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of when the Safari Zone is taking place, how to gain access, as well as the Pokemon available to collect. When...
IGN

Netflix Streaming Service Review

As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Netflix streaming platform as of 2019, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
IGN

Face-Off: What Is the Best Disney+ Original TV Series or Movie?

As IGN’s State of Streaming 2022 continues, we’re taking a deep dive into the past, present, and future of Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and so many more. And while we’re excited to present these breakdowns, exclusive reveals, and interviews to you, we actually need your help in deciding what the best Disney+ original TV series or movie is!
IGN

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack - Official Release Date Trailer

Fortnite's Anime Legends Pack arrives in retail stores for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 14. It'll arrive on digital stores slightly later, from October 22. This new pack features 10 items including: Golden Gear Midas Outfit, Golden Crash Back Bling, 24 Karat Katana...
IGN

This Wakanda Forever Merch Might've Just Revealed The New Black Panther - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer revealed quite a few things, one of those being someone else donning the Black Panther costume in the #MCU. It seems we might have confirmation of a few fan theories after this Instagram user posted pictures of a #BlackPanther Wakanda Forever LEGO playset. While LEGO hasn’t posted official images of the playset, these photos look pretty convincing. Is Shuri the new Black Panther? In other news, there’s a new Yeezy documentary coming out based on solving the mystery of Kanye Quest 3030. And finally, we’ll be getting our first look at the upcoming Mario movie at New York Comic Con!
IGN

Candace Build Guide - Best Talents, Weapons, Artifacts, Constellations, and Teams

Looking for a Genshin Impact Candace build guide? In 3.1 Candace will debut with one of the premier 5-star characters, Cyno, making them the first polearm-wielding characters in their respective elements. This page will serve as a guide for building Candace, from weapons, artifacts, talent-investment, team compositions, and more! With her Hydro infusion and Normal Attack buff on her Elemental Burst, Candace can support DPS units that care about Hydro-based reactions, as well as make other Hydro damage-focused characters even more intimidating.
IGN

A "Neighborly" Disagreement

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN

God of War Ragnarok: 10 Gameplay Changes In Trailers

In this new God of War Ragnarok video, we go over 10 gameplay changes from pre-release materials including trailers, interviews, and the PS Blog before the game’s release date on November 9, 2022. In this sequel to God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus must stop Ragnarok, the Norse...
