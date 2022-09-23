ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Baltimore Times

Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service

Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's public school system connects with families through Super Outreach Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools used a forum known as "Super Outreach Sunday" to connect with the parents and guardians of its students on Sunday.This was an effort to create a partnership with students who had 10 or more absences this school year, according to Tanya Crawford-Williams, the Office of Student Conduct & Attendance coordinator. But it fell slightly short of the school district's goals."There are still a few hundred students that we still want to connect with to figure out why they have not been attending school, what barriers their families may be experiencing, and how we can...
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak

During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
BALTIMORE, MD
actionnews5.com

Best Life: Surgeons propose non-narcotic post-surgery pain treatments

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose – sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed by a doctor for pain relief after surgery. In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths, there’s a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered.  LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Which juice bar is right for you?

Fresh juice is a terrific beverage choice for the busy college student; it’s chock-full of nutrients and available in so many different flavors on and around campus. The juice bar in the Recreation (Rec) Center might be the one that most people are familiar with, but now we have a new option on St. Paul Street, Pure Green. Let’s explore each one and see what the merits of each are!
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woonsocket Call

Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money

The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
BALTIMORE, MD
titantime.org

Is The Fair Safe?

2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
FREDERICK, MD
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD

