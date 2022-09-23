Edsun, an education-focused solution platform, provides EDFI dashboard and other tools for Schools. With the help of digital tools, many sectors can operate and function better. For instance, the education sector would function more effectively with the help of online tutoring tools that assist with monitoring and improving the progress of students. Educational Solutions Unified Network (Edsun) is an education-focused platform that provides solutions to various aspects of education. The education-focused platform offers these solutions to teachers, students, and parents. It has a highly comprehensive application that provides users with features that help them stay up-to-date on student progress and activities. By focusing on fixing data interoperability, it offers options that are result-oriented and effective. Tutors and schools that employ their digital options and features develop better insight into how to teach and train their students. Some of the features on their application include parent, progress, target, school info, assignments, attendance, discipline, transcript, transport, food, schedule, grades, absent, scores, and Google Classroom.

