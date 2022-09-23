Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
Baltimore Times
Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others
Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
thegreyhound.org
Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak
During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
Baltimore's public school system connects with families through Super Outreach Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools used a forum known as "Super Outreach Sunday" to connect with the parents and guardians of its students on Sunday.This was an effort to create a partnership with students who had 10 or more absences this school year, according to Tanya Crawford-Williams, the Office of Student Conduct & Attendance coordinator. But it fell slightly short of the school district's goals."There are still a few hundred students that we still want to connect with to figure out why they have not been attending school, what barriers their families may be experiencing, and how we can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Surgeons propose non-narcotic post-surgery pain treatments
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose – sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed by a doctor for pain relief after surgery. In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths, there’s a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.
In Baltimore, Teaching STEM Through Dirt Bikes
On a quiet side street tucked back in an industrial section of West Baltimore, Damon Ray Harrison revs the engine of his red dirt bike. He sits askew, unable to reach the ground with both feet. The street is empty except for a few other dirt bikes and riders. Harrison lowers the visor on his […]
NBC Washington
A Year From Her Death, Moyonna Tillman's Family Starts Foundation to Help Domestic Violence Survivors
The family of a woman shot and killed by her boyfriend in Clinton, Maryland, is turning pain into purpose by starting a foundation in her honor to help prevent similar tragedies. Twenty-four-year-old Moyonna Tillman was fatally shot by her boyfriend, James Kirkland, outside her home on Sept. 24, 2021, authorities...
Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses
Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Which juice bar is right for you?
Fresh juice is a terrific beverage choice for the busy college student; it’s chock-full of nutrients and available in so many different flavors on and around campus. The juice bar in the Recreation (Rec) Center might be the one that most people are familiar with, but now we have a new option on St. Paul Street, Pure Green. Let’s explore each one and see what the merits of each are!
Freethink
This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore
An initiative in the US city of Baltimore wants to salvage and reuse as much wood as possible, while also creating jobs. The Baltimore Wood Project works with partners such as the US Forest Service to rethink and reclaim wood in the city in order to reduce landfill waste, rejuvenate disused land and engage local communities.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore
Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
Woonsocket Call
Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money
The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
foxbaltimore.com
Mail trucks hold procession in honor of beloved mail carrier's death in Bel Air
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday morning, dozens of mail trucks, USPS employees, friends, and family gathered to take part in a procession that celebrated the life of a man who spent 41 years as a beloved mail carrier in Bel Air. Mail Carrier, Tom Pfaf who recently lost his...
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Johns Hopkins Police Force: How did we get here?
As we follow the developments in the Johns Hopkins University Police force development, WMAR-2 News decided to take a look back at how we got to this point.
Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil
BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered. LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
Comments / 2