The Illinois football offense has some things to write home about this season for the first time in a long time. Chase Brown is taking the headlines for the Illini right now. He is on a tear that could end up having him break the single-season rushing record for the Orange and Blue. His “bad” games are where he just gets over the 100-yard mark. That is how impressive he has been this season.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO