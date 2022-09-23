Read full article on original website
Related
seminoles.com
Volleyball Falls to No. 2 Louisville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 1-1) fell to the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals (11-1, 2-0) in three sets (17-25, 20-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in a raucous Tully Gym. The match was aired on ESPN which marked the first time in program history that the Noles appeared on the main ESPN network.
seminoles.com
Soccer Gets Seventh Win With 3-1 Win Over No. 14 Clemson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (7-0-2) defeated No. 14 Clemson (5-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The 3-1 win capped off the Seminoles’ ACC home opening weekend and improved their ACC record to 3-0. The Seminoles’ unbeaten streak grows to 18, taking the spot as the second longest in school history.
seminoles.com
Noles Bring the Fight to the Irish in Sweep
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) began ACC play in style on Friday night, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-6) in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-17) in front of a packed Tully Gym. The win marks the 17th-consecutive season that the Noles have won its ACC home opener, and the Noles improved to 6-0 inside Tully Gym this season.
seminoles.com
Gold Edges Garnet
Tallahassee, Fla. – On a hot September afternoon, the Florida State swimming and diving held its annual Garnet vs. Gold exhibition at the Morcom Aquatics Center. Gold won two of the three meets, defeating Garnet in the men’s meet 159-157 and in the combine scores 316-314. The women’s meet ended in a 157-157 tie.
Comments / 0