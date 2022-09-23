TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (7-0-2) defeated No. 14 Clemson (5-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The 3-1 win capped off the Seminoles’ ACC home opening weekend and improved their ACC record to 3-0. The Seminoles’ unbeaten streak grows to 18, taking the spot as the second longest in school history.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO