Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
nbcrightnow.com
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser
West Benton Fire reports that the fire is contained and that crews have stopped fighting it and are currently letting it burn itself out. According to West Benton Fire Rescue, State Route 221 reopened and firefighting operations have stopped. PROSSER, Wash. UPDATE: 6:10 p.m. Highway 221 has been closed for...
nbcrightnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street
KENNEWICK, Wash. - According to the Kennewick Police Department, police and fire are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street. They're asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing story. We are working to report timely and...
KEPR
Kennewick family displaced after home catches fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick family is displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., several fire crews responded to the 8300 block of W Bruneau Pl for reports of a house fire. Once on scene, firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming from the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
KEPR
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
Private Plane Skids Down Airport Runway, Catches Fire In Washington
Ten passengers were onboard the plane when it made a terrifying landing.
nbcrightnow.com
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
KEPR
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot in Kennewick just before midnight on Friday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 800 block of S Garfield St after receiving several calls about gunshots in the area. Once on scene,...
KEPR
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
nbcrightnow.com
Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
“We are begging for your help:” Family of Kennewick shooting victim pleads for help
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation
UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening. The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Money being raised for WSP trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla. He’s in Harborview ICU
He was honored at the Walla Walla High football game Friday night.
Illegal marijuana grow busted in Burbank, nearly 1,200 plants seized
BURBANK, Wash. — Nearly 1,200 marijuana plants and 713 lbs of processed pot were seized from an illegal operation uncovered in Walla Walla County near its meeting point with the Tri-Cities. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, the seizure took place around 9:30 a.m. PST on Sept. 19,...
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
