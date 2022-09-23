ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in North East.

The Perryville High School football team will have a game with Rising Sun High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Perryville High School
Rising Sun High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Perryville High School football team will have a game with Rising Sun High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Perryville High School
Rising Sun High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

WMDT.com

Kent Island routs Cambridge-South Dorchester

CAMBRIDGE, Md- Kents Island downs the Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings 39-12 through a dominant ground game. Buccaneers Running Back Kasey Heath had two touchdowns on the ground in the first half alone. Kent Island led 19-0 in the first half before blowing out the Vikings on the road.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Easton impresses, dominates Parkside

SALISBURY, Md. – Easton dominated Parkside at County Stadium Friday night, winning by a final score of 36-7. Kevin O’Connor made his presence felt on both offense and defense. Brandon Jenkins scored a pair of long touchdown runs in the first half, as Easton took a 26-0 lead...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Delmar makes a statement against Bucs

DELMAR, Del. – After a slow start the Delmar Wildcats showed signs of life in their 35-7 win over Milford. Delmar and Milford traded touchdowns to begin the game, but following a lost fumble on a second quarter kickoff return, Milford withered away. The Wildcats (1-2) travels to play...
DELMAR, DE
WMDT.com

Jakwon Kilby shines with 4 TD’s with win over Cape

LEWES, Del.– The Dover Senators defeated Cape Henlopen in a final score of 33-12 on Friday night. Dover would be the ones to strike first as Jakwon Kilby would punch it in for 6. Cape wouldn’t be too far behind as Maurki James would explode up the middle for the score, the extra point would be blocked as Dover would hold onto the 7-6 lead.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Firefly Music Festival Reopens Following Severe Weather

DOVER, Del.- The gates to the Firefly Music Festival reopened just a few hours after festival goers were told to get to shelter as severe weather moved over Dover. In a post on Twitter just before 5 p.m., officials with Firefly said to exit the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway and get to shelter in a vehicle immediately.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8

The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
WILMINGTON, DE
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
High School Football PRO

