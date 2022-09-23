North East, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in North East.
The Perryville High School football team will have a game with Rising Sun High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Perryville High School
Rising Sun High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Perryville High School football team will have a game with Rising Sun High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
Perryville High School
Rising Sun High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football
