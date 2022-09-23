ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold

The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
KRLD News Radio

Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas

A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old male in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
thefocus.news

Rapper BFG Straap dead at 22 after South Dallas shooting

Rapper Antywon Dillard, aka BFG Straap was reported dead at the age of 22 in the aftermath of a South Dallas shooting which claimed two lives. The young artist has released several albums, singles, and EPs, and has over 17 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. A video of the tragic...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Dallas Police Sergeants Fired, One Suspended

Two Dallas police sergeants were fired, and a third was suspended Tuesday by Chief Eddie Garcia for separate allegations of unnecessary force, offensive comments, and false testimony in court proceedings. Sgt. James Bristo, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, was fired for allegedly using unnecessary force against...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.

