newsbreakapp.com
Construction workers removed the Trump branding from what was the Trump International Hotel after former President Donald Trump completed the sale of the hotel in May 2022. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
Donald Trump, his family business and three of his adult children lied to lenders and insurers for more than a decade, fraudulently overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars in a sprawling scheme, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking to bar the Trumps from ever running a business in the state again.
newsbreakapp.com - 2022-09-21 16:20:00
maaven shadowrend
uh oh...looks like it's time for Trump to schedule some more rallies to get some quick cash from his faithful followers! those legal fees are piling up!😂🤣
Plnhooman murtel
The amount of B.S. the democrats stir up enrages me, Im sure our tax dollars could be put to better use other than another Stupid democrat shemes......
Crossfire Hurricane
One could question the intelligence of a man who lied about nearly every financial transaction that he ever entered in, yet chose to put himself in the public eye by running for president! Not too smart.
Necessary
Trump I bet you wish like hell that you had stayed a private citizen before running for President your wife tried to tell you…can’t go back now you wished 100 times you had stay at a private citizen because the walls closing in all around and there’s no way out…there is one way end all of this Donald ❌❌❌🚷
covid19
The grifter trump family has some splaining to do. Wonder who he’s going to blame will it be Obama will it be Hillary or Biden Or will it be the ole witch hunt defense can’t wait for this one
M. Jones
Finally results from Trumps taxes he hid for years from the American public. Cheating on his taxes.!@ Shut that crook down!