Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after Game 4
Alabama is four games into its 2022 regular-season schedule, and the No. 2-ranked team in the nation has a 4-0 record after a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt in its first SEC matchup of the year. BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at Alabama’s rankings in several statistical categories from a national...
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated Vanderbilt, 55-3, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 4-0 on the season. “I think we’ve shown a pretty good pattern...
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama
No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
Injury update: Saban shares latest on Byron Young after Vandy game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young exited Saturday’s contest against Vanderbilt with an injury and was unable to return to the first SEC game of the year. After the 55-3 win over the Commodores, head coach Nick Saban shared the latest on Young. “He’s got a...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?
For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
altoday.com
Kari Mitchell Whitaker running as Libertarian candidate for Alabama House District 45
Kari Mitchell Whitaker is running as a Libertarian for Alabama House District 45. Whitaker is a resident of Dunnavant in Shelby County. She recently spoke at a Libertarian Party of Greater Birmingham event in Homewood at Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue restaurant. Whitaker said that she decided to run...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
247Sports
