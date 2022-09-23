Hot comments today: Democrats block release of Hunter Biden financial documents in probe
thecentersquare.com
(The Center Square) – Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to block a resolution proposed by Republicans to coax out documents related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s financial affairs.
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member of the committee, spearheaded the resolution, saying he has tried multiple times to get the relevant Suspicious Activity Reports on the Biden family’s financial dealings from the U.S. Treasury Department but has been unable to obtain the documents.
Democrats block release of Hunter Biden financial documents in probe
thecentersquare.com - 2022-09-21 17:51:00
The original article
jbDemsLibsDivideUS
GUILTY!! After all, liberals all said, oh Trump is guilty or he would show his taxes. Well looks like hunter is guilty because dems are blocking this.
2016 sixdays
proof democrats don't care about justice only endless witch hints against Trump in a failed attempt to stop him from running
Michael Potts
why do democrats voter's allow this to happen, don't they understand the it reflects on their judgment as well or is the hole dam democrat voters that stupid?
james gerber
Why would they suppress the information when it involves the security of our country? Americans want to know and have the right to know if this endangers our country and our citizens.
MyTYT
Biden stated that he was confident that his man baby son has not done anything that is illegal and there would be no interference in any investigation that involved his kid.Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts, absolutely.
American Patriot
Politicized FBI, Politicized CIA, Politicized IRS, Politicized complete DOJ. Trump was right. they aren't after him, they are after all of us and he's just in the way.