ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kyle Bradish tosses gem as Orioles blank Astros

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Fk7D_0i6lFUqc00

Kyle Bradish took a perfect game into the sixth inning and came within an out of a complete game as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Houston Astros 2-0 on Thursday night.

Bradish upstaged Houston starter Justin Verlander while nearly turning in Baltimore’s second complete game in as many nights.

Bradish (4-7), a right-hander, struck out 10 without a walk while throwing 100 pitches. Felix Bautista was summoned to record the final out, striking out Aledmys Diaz for his 15th save.

The Astros didn’t have a runner reach base until the sixth when Mauricio Dubon notched a two-out single. The other hit was Jeremy Pena’s two-out single in the ninth.

Houston (99-52) had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the second time in its last 12 games.

The Orioles (78-71) picked up a much-needed win for the second game in a row as it tries to stay in the American League wild-card race.

Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle had two hits apiece and Rougned Odor knocked in both runs for Baltimore.

Verlander (17-4) gave up two runs in six innings, but he was denied in his bid for his 18th victory of the season. It also thwarted any chance that he could reach the 20-win mark this season. He struck out four without a walk while allowing six hits on 93 pitches.

Verlander returned from about a three-week absence to throw five hitless innings last Friday against Oakland. Any notion of a no-hitter vanished quickly Thursday when Mullins led off the bottom of the first with a single.

The Orioles kept going in the second inning, scoring two runs on Odor’s two-out single. Odor had been benched for the previous four games, but was back in the lineup in the No. 8 spot.

The rally began with Mountcastle’s one-out single, followed by Terrin Vavra’s single. Both runners moved up on Kyle Stowers’ groundout. Odor came through for his first multi-RBI outing since Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, Bradish struck out the side in the third to reach six strikeouts through the first three innings.

In the fifth, Mullins doubled with two outs and went to third on a throwing error. But he tried to score on the play and was out at the plate.

Ryne Stanek and Will Smith each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Astros.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#American League#Thursd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy