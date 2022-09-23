ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers pick up option on injured pitcher Daniel Hudson

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKI9t_0i6lFTxt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkJD7_0i6lFTxt00

Daniel Hudson hasn’t pitched since June, but that apparently didn’t stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from picking up his option for 2023.

The Dodgers are exercising the $6.5 million option for next season, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Thursday. Per the reports, the team also will have a club option for the 2024, expected to be valued at approximately $6.5 million.

Hudson, 35, was one of the Dodgers’ leading late-inning options before tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a June 24 game at Atlanta. He subsequently was ruled out for the year. Hudson aims to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

In 25 relief outings this year, Hudson went 2-3 with five saves, nine holds and a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 30 and walked five in 24 1/3 innings.

Hudson started his major league career with the Chicago White Sox (2009-10) and subsequently played for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2010-12, 2014-16), the Pittsburgh Pirates (2017), the Dodgers (2018, 2022), Toronto Blue Jays (2019), Washington Nationals (2019-21) and San Diego Padres (2021).

He was part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team, and he won a Silver Slugger award in 2011 with Arizona. Hudson was a starting pitcher for most of the early part of his career, but he became a reliever after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2014.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Aaron Judge
ESPN

Dodgers dump struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer

LOS ANGELES --  Craig Kimbel is out as closer for the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After months of defending him, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that going forward Kimbrel will be used in different innings and different situations over the final two weeks of the regular season. He said no one is replacing Kimbrel in the ninth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Espn#Athletic#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy