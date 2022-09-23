ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual reality helps surgery patients experience less pain, recover faster: study

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aRGm_0i6lFQJi00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Virtual reality could make surgery less painful for patients.

A study of patients undergoing surgery found that those who were immersed in virtual reality glasses during the procedure were calmer, managed to recover faster, and used less anesthetic.

Matt Wren, Co-Founder & Chief Tech Officer of Bundl AR in Chicago, told the WBBM Noon Business Hour that the VR experience distracts patients from their procedure.

"They can talk all day about why it works but the results are there," Wren said. "They were requiring less anesthetic, and they were recovering faster after surgery."

The practice is similar to the dentists' offices that allow patients to watch a TV show or movies during a procedure.

The research into VR and surgical outcomes will continue.

"They're going to try to find out if that was a placebo effect — that the people who knew they would be in VR went in more calm," Wren said.

