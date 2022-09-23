Hot comments today: Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
thehill.com
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war.
Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass if he were still in the Oval Office.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
The Hill - 2022-09-21 18:09:56
The original article
B S
putin said he would not invade under trump. That's because trump wanted us to pull out of NATO, which would essentially make NATO pointless. putin was using trump while the orange clown thought they were buddies. Anybody-But-Trump 2024
Pat W
And when did they last speak and what did Trump sell him? Where does Trump get his information? Did he identify an American spy to Putin? Trump is incapable of honesty and honor...but very capable for espionage.
JRich
For all still suffering from TDS….(trump derangement syndrome)Fly your blue n yellow flag, subscribe to CNN+ an just put on a blindfold & earplugs at this point.
SOC Now
Yes Trump, like you are always saying - if you were in office the sky would forever be blue, no gas shortages, 0 interest rates, the oceans clean, no fires in the forest, no polution worldwide, no poverty, no water draughts, no ugly people or short people in the U.S., no minorities, no homeless people, and everyone has over $1m in their bank accounts....yes master of fabrication...keep spitting out your piehole more lies.
Carol Sarah Ciovacco
It’s about time 45 shuts up and realizes no one but his dwindling band of brainwashed minions cares what he has to say about anything. We are done with him. The media should ignore him. 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸
Ernest Valencia
the US should have listened to general Patton when he said the next attack should be on Russia right after WW2