Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!

This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime . Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III .

A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order , SVU and Organized Crime . The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led SVU ‘s Benson & Co. — as well as Law & Order ‘s Cosgrove and Shaw and Organized Crime ‘s Stabler and Bell — to a ring of very bad people doing very bad things. (For a full recap of OC , aka Part 1 of the crossover, go here . And for a full recap of Law & Order ‘s premiere, aka Part 3, go here .)

And now that you’re all caught up, on to SVU !

The girl Cosgrove found at the pimp’s house was named Nicole, and she is able to identify Sirenko as the man who chased after Ava the day she was killed. So Stabler, Benson, Cosgrove and their co-workers raid Sirenko’s house… only to discover that he’s gotten away and left bomb-making supplies in his garage.

They’re stymied; Sirenko isn’t into domestic terrorism. And from what’s there, they infer that the bomb is an improvised explosive device — and a big one — intended to cause a lot of damage. But the device is gone with Sirenko, and they don’t know where he’s headed. “Call your boss,” Liv tells an NYC official, “and shut the city down now.” Meanwhile, Elliot uses his CI, Vince, to contact Sirenko and draw him out.

And he’s successful! Except Sirenko makes the CI go into the basement of an abandoned building where a new foundation is being poured: As soon as Elliot hears that, via the CI’s hidden camera, he gives the word for the police to rush in. Stabler winds up in a gunfight with Sirenko. The baddie gets away, but not before shooting Vince (who, have I mentioned, has a baby face and long hair like Eli?) multiple times. The young man dies as Stabler is imploring him to stay with him. “He was just a kid,” he tells Slootmaekers.

El is so broken up about it, and so frustrated over losing Sirenko, that he nearly tears apart a city official who storms in and criticizes the team for still not knowing where the bomb is. But Liv holds him back, and eventually they realize that Sirenko is planning to blow up a NATO event being held at a posh hotel in Manhattan. So they evacuate the building and race against time to find the device before it goes off.

Shaw eventually finds the device in the garage, and begs Lt. Dixon to walk him through how to defuse it in the three minutes or so before the timer goes off. But she orders him and Cosgrove to get outta there, and they do — only to spot Sirenko evacuating with the rest of the crowd. And Cosgrove has just put his hands on the man when the bomb goes off, knocking both Frank and Shaw to the ground… and letting Sirenko slip away.

After Rollins spots Sirenko, he grabs a hostage and ducks into a clothing store. But when he tries to get away out the back, Stabler knocks him into next week and then nearly shoots him before Cosgrove steps in, warning Stabler to “Ease down.” As Sirenko is loaded into a cruiser, Frank and Elliot thank each other for pulling the other back from some highly problematic use of police force.

