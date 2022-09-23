Hot comments today: Trump slams NY attorney general after fraud lawsuit filed
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt." read more
Trump, in a post on his social media network, also called New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, "a racist" and "a fraud" but did not directly address the allegations of the civil lawsuit, which accuses the Trump Organization of wrongdoing in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021.
Lynn
Well maybe you shouldn’t have lied clown!! You are NOT above the law! You Did the crime now its time to pay the fine!! Just mad because he finally got caught!!! Why not ask Jared for the bailout. After all he has a few billion that was “given” to him!! #crimefamily #crook #treason #espionage #wannabedictator
Graham Michael Jagger
Well Mr Former President you will get your day in Court now to prove if you and your children are innocent of the charges relating to your business interests. Making the derogatory comments about the District Attorney isn't going to do you any good. But I guess that the first thing he'll do is delay and then delay again and then ask for a second opinion and then another Special Master then another Judge. If this case is successful it will be followed by a criminal prosecution and that could lead to jail time!
Nurse from WI
I knew his time was coming. TRUMP is a CRIMINAL and has been for a long long time. In so many ways it's sickening. And THIS was our president. A CRIMINAL. Truly unbelievable. Thank God he LOST. But because of this caused an insurrection against the country. Like a toddler having a temper tantrum. He is definitely NOT a TRUE MAN who can accept defeat like every other presidential candidate in our history. Leave it to TRUMP to do something to this country so heinous. He is a DISGRACE!!!!! It's truly unbelievable how many investigations are going on against him. How could ANYONE still support and agree with a man like him? I'll never get it. And I feel EXTREMELY lucky for that.
Mr. Grinch ☕
Waitaminute... tRUMP is calling Her a Racist because she's investigating Him? WOW 😳 So I guess any one who's Not White that investigates him is a Racist and out to get him. We're not Stupid MAGA Cult Leader...that DEFLECTION TACTIC ain't gonna fly.
My name is Zeul
Hey you love Lawsuits and Lawyers so much so here you go!! Send out that next mailer to your Sheeple!! Somebody has to pay those Lawyers it might as be your Dummy Gullible Losers cause we all know you won’t use your own money!!🫴🫴💰💰
Republicans are terrorists!
Trump’s cult turned a blind eye, this is actually 100% the reason why Trump ran for President. This has been going on for at least 10 years and the first thing Trump did as POTUS: Fired Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.